Carcass of elephant retrieved

Carcass of an elephant found floating in the Kanjirappuzha, near Kodungalloor.

Thrissur

10 August 2020 00:14 IST

It reportedly caught in strong current near Mahagony forest, Malayattoor

Carcass of an elephant found floating in the Kanjirappuzha, near Kodungalloor, was retrieved on Sunday.

The elephant is estimated to be aged between 10 and 15 years and was carried by the strong current of water in the river.

The carcass is around one week old, according to forest officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The elephant was reportedly caught in the strong current of water near the Mahagony forest, Malayattoor.

Spotted at Kalady

The carcass was first found in Kalady and the Forest Department was in its trail. The body then floated through the Manjaly river and reached the Kanjirappuzha.

The carcass was retrieved using ropes.