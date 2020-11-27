Capital’s caseload slumps to 262

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

All cases due to contact, 334 recover

The COVID-19 daily count in the district fell considerably to 262 on Friday when 3,859 people was subjected to testing during the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 6.78.

While 334 COVID-19 patients recovered from the illness, as many as 4,426 continued to either undergo treatment in hospitals or home isolation in the district.

While all of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the infected included seven health-care workers. The sources of infection in 78 cases were unknown, according to official statistics.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 540 as two more recent deaths—those of a 64-year-old woman who hailed from Naruvamoodu and a 70-year-old man who hailed from Pallickal—have been attributed to the disease.

The district administration placed 1,884 people under quarantine on the day. With this, the number of people who were being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms stood at 27,365.

As many as 35 people were booked by the Thiruvananthapuram City police for violating COVID-19 norms. Among them, nine people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹11000 was collected from 18 people who failed to wear masks and four others who violating social distancing rules.