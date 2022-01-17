Capital logs 3,917 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 January 2022 00:39 IST

Test positivity rate zooms to 36.8% on Sunday

The COVID-19 caseload continued to rise towards alarming levels as the test positivity rate zoomed to 36.8% on Sunday. As many as 3,917 fresh cases and 511 recoveries were reported as the number of active cases stood at 24,878.

According to official statistics, 10,630 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The source of infection was unknown in 63 of the new cases. As many as 40 healthcare workers are also among those who have been diagnosed with the infection.

The death toll currently stood at 6595 while the district has a case fatality ratio of 1.23.

Bookings cancelled

The spike in COVID-19 caseload has prompted the district administration to enforce restrictions in tourist destinations.

District Collector Navjot Khosa also issued orders to cancel all existing bookings made to Ponmudi and Agasthyarkoodam until Sunday. Bookings can hereafter be made only through the online mode from Monday onwards. A daily limit of 50 has been fixed for tourist entry to these places, the order states.

The Forest department had commenced bookings to Agasthyarkoodam for the annual trekking season on Saturday.