Capital cases slump to 2,364

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 May 2021 20:57 IST

Test positivity also comes down to 26%

The district’s COVID-19 caseload witnessed a considerable slump on Monday when 2,364 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Bringing huge relief, as many as 16,100 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, thereby bringing down the number of active cases to 31,328. The test positivity rate also fell to 26%.

Advertising

Advertising

The death toll rose to 1,277 with 22 recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19. These deaths, which were reported between May 9 and 15, were of people whose ages ranged from 39 to 88.

The district authorities placed 4,322 more people in quarantine to take the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 94,983. A total of 5,470 people were permitted to conclude quarantine.

Domiciliary care centres

Eight more domiciliary care centres have been set up in the district to accommodate migrant labourers. These include four in Thiruvananthapuram taluk (with a total capacity of 1175 beds) and one each in Varkala (311 beds), Chirayinkeezhu (234 beds), Neyyattinkara (432 beds) and Nedumangad (513 beds) taluks. District Collector Navjot Khosa said that all allied facilities including ambulances will be ensured at the facilities at the earliest.

Death

Sajna A.R. (48), who worked as deputy tahsildar with the Revenue department, died due to COVID-19. A native of Kesavadasapuram, she was posted as deputy tahsildar in the southern circle of Public Works department. The body was buried at the Manacaud Valiyapalli Muslim Jamaath in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. She is survived by two children. Her husband had died a year ago.

Community kitchens

The City Corporation has launched four community kitchens in Medical College, Nanthencode, Kadakampally and Poonthura wards. Six more such facilities will be launched in the coming days.

The control room being operated by the Corporation received 1,229 calls seeking various services on Monday. These include 858 people who required medical assistance, 212 who needed food, 59 seeking steps to disinfect, and 100 others who required transportation.