Campaign turns sweeter in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

03 December 2020 00:10 IST

Cakes with signs, names, and pictures of candidates abound in market

Electioneering has turned sweeter with the entry of mouthwatering cakes into the scene.

Cakes are made to order to meet the demands of candidates with the objective of gaining votes by arousing palates. Cake makers in various parts of the district are now focusing on electioneering.

Cakes with the signs, names, and even pictures of candidates are in the market. “We started making cakes realising the potential of elections taking place during the pandemic. And now, there is huge demand,” said Mohammed Mahshook A.P.M., whose APM Cake House at Kuruva near here has become a much sought-after shop.

Candidates from not only Malappuram but also the neighbouring Palakkad are approaching Mr. Mahshook for special cakes. They order cakes ranging from one kg to 10 kg. The biggest cake he made for electioneering weighed 25 kg. “But that’s a special case,” he said.

Cakes are ordered mainly for family gatherings organised by political parties. Both the LDF and the UDF are trying to reach out to voters with cakes. Mr. Mahshook said that he would make cakes with any party symbol.

Cakes with the symbols of the Congress, CPI(M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are much in demand. Independent symbols such as umbrellas, spectacles, mobile phones, gas cylinders, and autorickshaws are also available.

While some prefer white forest, others choose black forest. Some go for red velvet. More than the flavour, appearance matters for most candidates.

There are candidates who gift small cakes with their names and symbols to families of their choice. Cakes are not a cheap means of electioneering. They cost anything from ₹500 to ₹900 a kg. Cake makers said that rarely did candidates or party workers bargain, but they wanted timely delivery with perfection.