Campaign enters the final lap in Kottayam

April 22, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With just days left for electioneering to end, the leading fronts in Kottayam – which is witnessing a direct clash between rival Kerala Congress factions – are sprinting towards the finish line in their efforts to win over voters.

Monday witnessed spirited election rallies by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kaduthuruthy, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) focused on various pockets within the segment. In addition to these rallies and constituency tours, parties have also intensified micro-level campaigning by organising house visits and family meetups.

As the campaign winds down, the UDF that has fielded the Kerala Congress veteran Francis George, remains confident in securing a significant victory, citing several key factors. The historical allegiance of Kottayam to the UDF adds to their optimism. Furthermore, they aim to capitalise on the constituency’s caste composition, dominated by the Christians communities, Ezhavas and Nairs . The UDF strategises to leverage the perceived discord between the Church and the LDF government on issues such as human-wildlife conflicts and the challenges faced by rubber farmers.

However, the coalition faces challenges as the election date approaches, including defections from the Kerala Congress.

In contrast, the LDF emphasises their numerical strength, with over three lakh assured votes in the constituency. They highlight the impressive vote tally secured by V.N. Vasavan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the previous election, which, when combined with Kerala Congress (M) votes, could secure victory. The LDF also underscores the untarnished image of their candidate Thomas Chazhikadan and his effective utilisation of MP funds.

Yet, the coalition remains wary of potential anti-incumbency sentiments and concerns among Christian voters regarding the LDF government. The candidacy of Thushar Vellappally for the NDA poses a threat, potentially siphoning Ezhava votes from the LDF.

Meanwhile, the NDA pins its hopes on the nearly three lakh Ezhava votes in the constituency. The extent of Ezhava support garnered by him will significantly influence the election outcome in Kottayam.

