Call to protect agraharams reportedly being demolished to construct flyover

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 22, 2022 23:49 IST

The All Kerala Brahmana Federation has protested strongly against the move to ‘demolish’ agraharams for construction of a bypass in the form of a flyover.

Such excesses in the name of development should be strongly resisted and an agitation should be launched against it, federation chairperson P. Rangadas Prabhu said.

Federation national president Pradeep Jyothi, who inaugurated the protest meeting, said the agraharams were part of the capital’s heritage and authorities should roll back the move to demolish them.

The meeting decided to form an ‘agraharam samrakshana samara samithi’ (protection committee) comprising residents, prominent people in the locality, spiritual and community leaders, and legal experts to prevent the agraharam from being demolished.

Organisations such as the Hindu Aikya Vedi, Yogakshema Sabha, Malayala Brahmana Samajam, Udupi Madhwa Brahmana Sabha, Sree Pushpak Brahmana Seva Sanghom, Saraswat Brahmana Kshema Samithi, and Kerala Brahmana Sabha, attended the meeting.

