C. Veeramani takes charge as CDS director

June 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

C. Veeramani, who has taken charge as Director, CDS:

C. Veeramani is the new director of Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram. He succeeds Sunil Mani to the post.

Prof. Veeramani has a PhD and MPhil in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was serving as a professor at the Indira Gandhi National Institute of Development Research (IGIDR).

Prof. Veeramani has also worked with the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, New Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

He was a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University. His recent research papers focus on topics related to global value chains, trade patterns, trade policy, productivity, labour market outcomes, exports and job creation, a statement said. Prof. Veeramani is the tenth director of CDS.

