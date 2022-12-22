C. Radhakrishnan wins Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s distinguished membership

December 22, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Noted writer C. Radhakrishnan has been honoured by Kendra Sahitya Akademi with a distinguished membership for his literary eminence.

The author of novels such as Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal, Spandamapinikale Nandi and Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram, which won critical acclaim and were widely received by readers, Mr. Radhakrishnan worked as a journalist and science researcher and edited literary journals. He won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Sahithya Akademi award and the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, among others. Several of his works have been translated into English and other languages.

Meanwhile, literary critic M. Thomas Mathew was selected by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi for its annual award for his book, Ashante Seethayanam. In the translation category, the Assamese translation of the late writer Narayan’s award-winning novel Kocharethi won the award.