C. Radhakrishnan wins Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s distinguished membership

December 22, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI 

Literary critic M. Thomas Mathew was selected by the Akademi for its annual award

The Hindu Bureau

Noted writer C. Radhakrishnan has been honoured by Kendra Sahitya Akademi with a distinguished membership for his literary eminence.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The author of novels such as Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal, Spandamapinikale Nandi and Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram, which won critical acclaim and were widely received by readers, Mr. Radhakrishnan worked as a journalist and science researcher and edited literary journals. He won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Sahithya Akademi award and the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, among others. Several of his works have been translated into English and other languages.  

Meanwhile, literary critic M. Thomas Mathew was selected by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi for its annual award for his book, Ashante Seethayanam. In the translation category, the Assamese translation of the late writer Narayan’s award-winning novel Kocharethi won the award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US