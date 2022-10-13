Bypolls in 29 local body wards in Kerala on November 9

Notification to be issued on Friday; election code of conduct comes into force

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 13, 2022 19:48 IST

Byelections in 29 local body wards will be held on November 9, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Thursday.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on Friday.

Nomination papers can be filed till October 21. Scrutiny will be held on October 22 at various centres. October 25 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations. The votes will be counted on November 10. The election code of conduct has come into force with the announcement of the date of the bypolls.

One district panchayat ward, five block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 20 grama panchayat wards will go to polls on November 9.

The Pulikeezhu ward in Pathanamthitta district panchayat, Vaniyakkadu in North Paravur municipality, Minaloor Centre in Wadakkanchery municipality and Kainodu in Malappuram municipality are among the wards where the bypolls will be held.

In the municipalities, the model code will be confined to the wards where the bypolls are scheduled. In the case of grama panchayat wards, it will be applicable to the entire panchayat. In the case of the block and district panchayat wards, the code will apply to the entire grama panchayat which falls within the block/district panchayat ward limit.

