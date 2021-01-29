British Council to train nurses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 January 2021 23:23 IST

The government has entered into an agreement with the British Council to train 10,000 nurses in English language to clear the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) examination for them to be eligible for employment opportunities across the world. Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Usha Titus and Director, British Council South India, Janaka Pushpanathan signed the agreement in the presence of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel here on Friday.

The training, conducted under the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, will have the council imparting lessons in a blended learning format comprising both synchronous or live and asynchronous training.

Nurses will be required to undergo a pre-course assessment that will involve an English score test to evaluate candidates’ grammar, vocabulary, reading, and listening skills. Those clearing the speaking test with the required score will be assigned to the respective courses to commence training. The course will be conducted across 200 hours lasting 20 weeks.

