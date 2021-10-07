Boost to clam stock in Vembanad Lake

Clam seeds being deposited in a sanctuary at Muhamma in Alappuzha district.

ALAPPUZHA

07 October 2021 18:58 IST

In a bid to revive clam stock in Vembanad Lake, 11 tonnes of clam seeds have been deposited in a sanctuary spread over two hectares near Mupparithodu in Muhamma.

Muhamma grama panchayat president Swapna Shabu inaugurated the initiative. The project is being implemented under the aegis of the Muhamma Lime Shell Cooperative Society.

Clam collection, the main source of livelihood for several families on the banks of the lake, has declined in recent years due to a number of reasons such as pollution and climate change.

Officials said clam seeds have been deposited as part of the Vembanad Lake conservation project.

The multi-crore conservation project is aimed at the eco-restoration of the lake, a designated Ramasar site spanning several districts, through coordination of various departments and people's participation.

Besides making the waterbody pollution-free, it envisages the conservation of fishery resources. Vembanad Lake is one of the most polluted waterbodies in the world.

Muhamma Lime Shell Cooperative Society president P.K. Surendran, Muhamma grama panchayat vice president N.T. Reji, assistant fisheries extension officer Leena Denny and Fisheries coordinator Deepa Shanmughan were present at the function.