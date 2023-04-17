Body of Kannur native, killed in Sudan, shifted to hospital

April 17, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The body of Albert Augustine, 48, a native of Kannur, who was killed in Sudan, was shifted to hospital on Monday.

The Indian Embassy said that Albert’s wife and daughter had been shifted to a safe place.

Sybella, the wife of Albert Augustine, had revealed that even after 24 hours, Albert’s body could not be shifted due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces in Sudan. Following the intervention of the Indian embassy the body was taken to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Augustine was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during the clash. Mr. Augustine, a native of Nellipara in Alakode, was an ex-serviceman.

He was reportedly speaking on the phone with his son, who is a student in Canada, from the window of his flat when he was reportedly shot at.

Mr. Augustine, who retired from the Indian Army, joined a company in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, as a security officer seven months ago. He was planning to return home next month.