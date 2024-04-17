BJP following model of Nazi Germany: Pinarayi

April 17, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the BJP of following the model of Nazi Germany.

Inaugurating an election rally of Palakkad’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate A. Vijayaraghavan at Pattambi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was imitating the methods used by Adolph Hitler to tackle its opponents.

“Minorities are being dealt with by creating fear among them. The ethnic cleansing being done in Manipur is an example for that. A government should stand with the oppressed and take action against the aggressors. But here, what happened was just the opposite,” he said, adding that it was the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

The Chief Minister said that the people would not trust the guarantees made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The governance of both the UPA and the BJP governments was alike. “Both followed the same economic policies,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that constitutional and judicial bodies in the country had begun to deal with the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is an agenda of the RSS. Religion is no basis for citizenship. None shows discrimination towards refugees on the basis of their religion,” he said.

The Chief Minister blamed the Congress for not speaking against the CAA. “None of the 18 UDF members respond against the CAA. But the CPI(M) leaders raised their voice against it,” he said, adding that the Congress had even kept away from a joint agitation against the CAA in Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan took on the Congress for being silent on CAA in its election manifesto. “I really wonder how the Congress has come to accept the RSS agenda,” he said.

Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, presided over the rally. Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh, former SC-ST Welfare Minister A.K. Balan, former MP N.N. Krishnadas, and LDF candidate Mr. Vijayaraghavan addressed the rally.

