Bindu has crossed a line, says Congress

Thiruvananthapuram

13 December 2021 20:56 IST

Alleging graft and nepotism, party asks Higher Education Minister to resign by Tuesday

The Congress seems to have issued an ultimatum demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Ms. Bindu had crossed a line by insisting that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan disband the search committee constituted to find a suitable academic as Vice Chancellor for Kannur University. The Minister had brazenly demanded that Mr. Khan extend the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, who was due for retirement.

Brandishing the contentious letter, Mr. Chennithala said Ms. Bindu had violated the oath of office. She had indulged in corruption and nepotism. Mr. Chennithala said he would move the Loka Ayuka against Ms. Bindu’s maladministration. “She should quit by Tuesday,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Ms. Bindu’s continuation in office was legally untenable. The government should brace itself for street protests to protect the autonomy of varsities.

Meanwhile, the fall-out between Mr. Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ‘political cronyism’ in university appointments seems to have entered an intractable zone. Mr. Khan indicated to news reporters in New Delhi that he was loath to continue as Chancellor. “I find it difficult to continue as Chancellor because there is too much political interference in university matters. Nobody can bring any pressure to bend the rules. The autonomy of universities should be respected. The only thing I have said is there should be no political interference,” he said.

Pinarayi meets AG

On Monday, Mr. Vijayan held a closed-door meeting with the Advocate General. Mr. Khan had alleged that the Chief Minister had sought the AG’s opinion to overrule his counsel that extending the term of the Kannur University Vice Chancellor was against university norms.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan seemed to suggest that Mr. Khan’s position appeared politically motivated. “There is something mysterious. The government wants no confrontation with the Governor. The Chief Minister has said that the administration is open for discussions with Mr. Khan. The government wants Mr. Khan to continue as Chancellor,” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran asked Mr. Khan not to force the government’s hand to remove him from the Chancellor’s post. He said the Assembly had appointed the Governor as Chancellor. It could easily withdraw its pleasure, he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran demanded a judicial inquiry into the university appointments since Mr. Vijayan came to power in 2016.