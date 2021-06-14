Bids for Kizhakkanmala water project invited

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2021 19:06 IST

₹35.8 crore scheme envisages water supply to the Perumkadavila and Aryancode panchayats

Drinking water supply in rural Thiruvananthapuram is expected to get a boost with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) poised to implement the Kizhakkanmala drinking water supply project.

The 10 mld (million litres a day) project envisages supply to the Perumkadavila and Aryancode panchayats in the district. The ₹35.8 crore scheme is being funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Advertising

Advertising

“Water will be sourced from the Neyyar for the Kizhakkanmala Drinking Water Supply project. The project is expected to be commissioned next year,” a KWA official involved in project implementation said.

The State-run water utility has invited bids for implementing the project which involves civil, electrical and mechanical works and a road restoration. The 10 mld water treatment plant (WTP) planned in Kizhakkanmanala will employ plate settler (Lamella) technology. Other works include construction of an electrical sub-station, overhead storage tanks, raw and clear water mains and laying of transmission pipelines.

Funds for the Kizhakkanmala Drinking Water Supply project had been sanctioned in 2019.

Other rural water supply projects of the KWA that are being funded under KIIFB include the ₹25.49 crore Athiyannoor-Kottukal water supply project and the ₹89.2 crore Karode water supply project. The construction of the transmission main for the 120 mld Neyyar water supply project is funded through KIIFB. A total of 20 mld from this project will be supplied to four panchayats.