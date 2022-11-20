Beypore coastal police station Inspector suspended

November 20, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

He had been interrogated recently in connection with a gang rape case

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A. Akbar who is also holding the additional charge of the Inspector General of Police (North Kerala) has placed under suspension Beypore coastal police station Inspector P.R. Sunu who was recently detained and quizzed in custody by the Thripunithura police in connection with a gang rape case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension order was issued on Sunday based on a report submitted by the Ernakulam District Police Chief citing his illegal nexus that led to his suspected participation in various crimes. Police sources clarified that the suspension was not related to the latest incident alone in which he was interrogated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US