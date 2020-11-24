Battle lines drawn in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

24 November 2020 19:58 IST

5,432 candidates in the fray in the district

As the deadline to withdraw nominations expired on Monday, battle lines are drawn for a tough battle to the local bodies in Kottayam.

Of the total 5,432 candidates in the district, 2,822 are women. While the Kottayam district panchayat, which has 22 divisions, has 89 candidates, including 50 women, in the fray, as many as 491 people, including 254 women, are contesting in the 146 wards across the 11 block panchayats.

With 59 candidates, Kanjirappally has the highest number of contestants among the block panchayats.

The 204 wards in six municipalities have 734 people, including 373 women, in the fray. The Kottayam municipality alone accounts for 225 among these, which also includes 108 women.

At the same time, as many as 4,118 people, including 2,156 women, are in the fray for the 1,140 wards in 71 grama panchayats. Erumely has the highest number of candidates with 90 people in the fray, closely followed by Mundakkayam and Panachikkad respectively with 88 and 87 candidates.

Meanwhile, George P. Mathachan, Forest Chief Conservator of the High Range Circle, on Tuesday took charge as General Observer for the local body polls in the district.

Later in the day, he also held discussions with District Collector M. Anjana. During the meeting, the Collector explained the arrangements in place for the smooth conduct of the election and handed over the District Election Plan to the observer.

Election Deputy Collector Geo .T. Manoj and Additional District Magistrate Anil Oommen were also present.