Kerala

Bail for Kannur Corporation councillor in sexual assault case

Staff Reporter KANNUR August 10, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:25 IST

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to Congress leader and Kannur Corporation Kizhunna division councillor P.V. Krishnakumar in a case of molesting an employee of a women’s cooperative society.

The Edakkad police had arrested the councillor from Tirupati. The the case dates back to July 15. Krishnakumar had absconded after the Edakkad police registered a case. He had been hiding in lodges in Bengaluru, Gudalur, Hyderabad, and Wayanad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The District Sessions Court had earlier dismissed his bail plea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
sexual assault & rape
Read more...