Bail for Kannur Corporation councillor in sexual assault case

August 10, 2022 21:25 IST

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to Congress leader and Kannur Corporation Kizhunna division councillor P.V. Krishnakumar in a case of molesting an employee of a women’s cooperative society.

The Edakkad police had arrested the councillor from Tirupati. The the case dates back to July 15. Krishnakumar had absconded after the Edakkad police registered a case. He had been hiding in lodges in Bengaluru, Gudalur, Hyderabad, and Wayanad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The District Sessions Court had earlier dismissed his bail plea.