Ayurveda, wellness tourism to be in high demand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 August 2020 00:04 IST

Kerala stands to benefit in post-pandemic era, say experts

Ayurveda, yoga, and wellness tourism is going to be in high demand in God’s Own Country in the post-pandemic era with an increased interest in immunity boost and health care.

“The world is seeing that a good immune system and physical distancing can check the spread of SARS- CoV-2. Kerala and India stand a good chance to get an upper hand as people trust Ayurveda for improving immunity and wellness,” says Claudia Wagner, a leading German tour operator.

The demand for Ayurveda is to increase in the post-pandemic days. Kerala should come up with new packages and marketing strategies and India should open its borders and lift curbs on holidaymakers, adds Ms. Wagner, managing director, FIT Reisen, that gets 50% business from Sri Lanka and India.

Considered as an expert in Ayurveda tourism marketing and known for sending Germans for Ayurveda and rejuvenation therapy to Kerala, Ms. Wagner has a word of caution to the authorities and stakeholders as the adjoining Sri Lanka has opened its borders for tourism and Kerala will stand to lose footfall if the restrictions are not lifted.

ATTOI webinar

Speaking from Germany on ‘Impact of COVID-19 and the revival of tourism’ at an Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI) webinar, Ms. Wagner said the next tourist season was crucial for India and Kerala as lots of enquiries were pouring in on travel curbs as the country was a favoured destination for Ayurveda.

Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction at United Nations Environment Programme, spoke on “Is there a spring season awaiting Kerala tourism?’.

Rani George, Secretary, Tourism, said Kerala Tourism would bounce back after COVID-19. “Crisis is not new to Kerala. We bounced back after the 2019 floods. But, the pandemic is an unprecedented crisis and we will bounce back,” she said.

Pointing out that survival and revival was the need of the hour, the Tourism Secretary said Ayurveda and rejuvenation therapy were in great demand among the Germans and the French and the State stood to gain from Ayurveda in the post-pandemic era.

Earlier, Minister for Tourism , Kadakampally Surendran, who inaugurated the webinar, said Kerala with its beaches, hill stations, backwaters, and Ayurveda would be the most sought-after destination in the post-pandemic days when health care will be the top priority of people. C.S. Vinod, president, ATTOI, was the moderator.