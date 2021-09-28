Awaken and bring out the love within us: Mata

KOLLAM

28 September 2021

68th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi celebrated

Urging her followers to empower themselves, Mata Amritanandamayi, on the occasion of her 68th birthday on Monday, said that the root of all conflict and trouble in the world is the sense of ‘I’.

“We should set this ‘I’ aside and awaken and bring out the love within us. This should start from our homes and then spread to our places of learning and work. It is time for us to build bridges of love and friendship. In this way, may we be able to realise a world-family of unbounded love,” she said in her message.

Her birthday was celebrated as ‘Day of Sadhana’ for world peace and there were no other celebrations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.

Observing that the world we live in has undergone tremendous change, she said that that every living and non-living thing was going through a process of change. “When a disaster or event impacts the world on a global scale, we should view it as the karmic consequence of the cumulative actions of the world as a whole. There is no point in criticising or blaming one group of people or one country in particular.”

In her message, the Mata asked everyone to develop the attitude of ‘everyone for an individual, and an individual for everyone.’