Australian official visits Maker Village

April 21, 2022 21:39 IST

Australia Deputy Consul General for South India Michael Costa visited Maker Village, a centre for excellence under the Digital University Kerala (DUK), at its integrated start-up complex at Kalamassery in Kochi on Thursday.

According to an official release issued by the DUK here, the visit assumed importance as it came close on the heels of India and Australia signing the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Mr. Costa visited the Super Fablab, the high-end production facilities and electronics laboratory at the Maker Village.

DUK associate dean and Maker Village professor-in-charge Alex P. James briefed the delegation about the activities of the centre and its relevance for the start-up ecosystem. The India-Australia cooperation and trade agreements were expected to open up extensive opportunities for the start-ups, he said.