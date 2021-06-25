Audio clips indicating alleged links of Arjun Ayanki with Karipur gold smuggling emerges

KANNUR

25 June 2021 13:09 IST

Five audio recordings indicating threatening conversations and plans to smuggle gold have emerged, which reportedly point to his association with the smuggling and gangs involved in the crime.

More evidence related to the alleged involvement of Arjun Ayanki, wanted by the Customs in the Karipur gold smuggling case, has come out.

Five audio recordings indicating threatening conversations and plans to smuggle gold have emerged, which reportedly point to his association with the smuggling and gangs involved in the crime.

Advertising

Advertising

In one of the audio clips, a person, allegedly Mr. Ayanki, is heard threatening the gold carrier that the gang would not allow to live him peacefully as he had cheated them. The person is also heard trying to bargain with him.

Another clip reveals the plans hatched to smuggle the gold. It mentions the names of people involved, including Zakir, Fazal, Arjun, Nasir and Mahamud. The voice also explains to the carrier how to bring the gold and whom to hand it over.

However, the police and the Customs did not confirm that it was indeed Mr. Ayanki’s voice. It is also not clear who he spoke to.

Customs notice

Meanwhile, a Customs notice has been issued to Mr. Ayanki to appear for questioning on June 28.

The police are yet to trace the car used by Mr. Ayanki. The vehicle, which was hidden near Azhikkal in Kannur, was removed reportedly by his associates before the police and the Customs teams arrived. CCTV footages could not help trace it.

Sajesh, the car owner, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Mr. Ayanki had used the vehicle for the smuggling without his permission.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ayanki posted on Facebook that he would cooperate with the investigation.

After the CPI(M) denied any connection with him and Akash Thillankeri after their links with the gold smuggling racket case was revealed, Mr. Ayanki wrote on Facebook that he was no more a member of the DYFI and that the party was not responsible for the allegations against him.

According to him, he was only personally promoting the party ideology.

Since the Ramanattukara accident, Mr. Ayanki switched off his phone and went into hiding.