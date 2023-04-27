Attempt to be made to dart Arikompan today

April 27, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

Arikompan, the wild elephant roaming at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal in Idukki district, is slated to be darted and shifted to a new location early morning on Friday.

Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer N. Rajesh said a meeting led by High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Arun R.S. on Thursday at Chinnakkanal decided to conduct the operation on Friday.

“The team members of the mission will reach Chinnakkanal Fathima Matha High School at 4.30 a.m. After a briefing, the team will be moved to the spot and attempt to dart the tusker around 6 a.m. If the climate is not suitable, another attempt will be made on Saturday morning,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajesh said Section 144 would be imposed at Chinnakkanal panchayat and wards I, II, and III of Santhanpara panchayat from 4 a.m. on Friday until the capture and translocation of the tusker.

Mr. Rajesh said the Forest department’s rapid response team was monitoring the movement of Arikompan.

“The musth period of the tusker is over and it is now at an ideal location for darting. Once captured, the tusker will be immediately moved to the location approved by the High Court-appointed expert committee. The operations will be conducted in association with the Fire and Rescue Services, police, Revenue and Health departments and the Kerala State Electricity Board,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Forest officials said 150 members from various departments would participate in the mission. The darting team comprises Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah, Munnar Assistant Forest Veterinary Surgeon Nisha Raichel and four other forest veterinary surgeons.

Officials said Arikompan was now at the Waste Kuzhi area near Chinnakkanal. “The plan is to chase away other tuskers from the group with the assistance of kumki elephants before darting Arimkopan.”

They said after capturing it would be fitted with a radio collar before releasing into the forest.

As part of the mission, a trial run was held at Fathima Matha High School on Thursday. In the trial run, officials displayed the satellite radio collar, gun, and other equipment that would be used in the mission.

Dr. Arun Zachariah, Munnar Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Bishnoi, Devikulam Subcollector Rahul Krishna Sharma, Mr. Rajesh, Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests Shantri Tom, and Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi, N. Roopesh, range forest officer, elephant squad, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, were those who participated in the trial run.