Attacks on healthcare professionals: Staff of Thripunithura taluk hospital in Kerala up in arms over lack of safety

March 22, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Healthcare professionals, mostly women, at the Thripunithura taluk hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala are up in arms over the lack of security while tending to violent and intoxicated accused persons brought for medical check-ups by the police.

Recently, a nursing staff was attacked and kicked on the face by a person under the influence of alcohol, leading to widespread protests by the doctors and nurses of the hospital demanding immediate measures to ensure their security and safety.

“In fact, the police did not even alert us that the drunkard who was brought in was violent and had attacked two women, including a woman civil police officer. Had they told us, we would have demanded that he be restrained either using a handcuff or with a cloth at least,” said staff nurse Divya G. who came under attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the accused was in a drowsy state when he was brought in, she administered him an injection to revive him. As soon as he turned conscious, he attacked Ms. Divya who was tending to another patient. A policeman who was alongside could not restrain him.

Poornima C., RMO, alleged that the police often do not alert them about the nature of the accused being brought in and that left the doctors and nurses at heightened danger. “In the instant case, because the police did not inform us about his violent nature, he was put up alongside other patients. The nurse was attending to a pregnant woman right next to him when she came under attack. Who would have been responsible had the man attacked that pregnant woman?” she asked.

A week before this particular incident, an intoxicated person had smashed the window pane of the superintendent’s room. The taluk hospital mostly has women doctors and staff nurses who are do night duty as well.

Notwithstanding last year’s amendment of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, by including stringent penal provisions against the perpetrators of violence against hospitals and expanding the scope of the definition of healthcare workers, things have not improved much, they said.

“We have been demanding a round-the-clock police aid post at the hospital. Though security guards drawn from ex-servicemen have been deployed at the hospital, they are fragile and aged to deal with violent accused. More physically capable guards need to be deployed,” said Dr. Poornima.

Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh said that the police should handcuff the violent accused when brought to the hospital.

“We are aware of the demands of the taluk hospital employees. However, we can address the issue only when the next meeting of the hospital management committee is held after the Lok Sabha elections since the model code of conduct is in force,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.