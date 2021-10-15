Attack on doctor in Kerala: Minister Veena George says assault on health workers will not be tolerated

KOLLAM

15 October 2021 19:24 IST

A doctor on duty was allegedly attacked by a panchayat president and another person at a hospital in Kollam district for refusing to confirm death of a drowning victim

Condemning the attack on a doctor at Sasthamcotta taluk hospital, Health Minister Veena George on Friday said such incidents that affect the morale of health workers would not be tolerated.

"Strict action will be taken against those involved," said the Minister after interacting with the doctor.

The incident took place on Thursday. According to the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), the doctor on duty was allegedly assaulted by Soorandu West panchayat president and another person for refusing to confirm the death of a drowning victim.

Reportedly, the doctor was putting a cast on a patient's leg when the body was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. The president said the body belonged to a person who died two hours ago and asked the doctor to verify the death.

The doctor, however, refused to verify the death of a drowning victim without taking the body to examination room. He said it was mandatory to do so since it was a case of unnatural death. All deaths of unnatural manner are usually examined to find if it's a homicide, suicide or accident.

With the refusal, the president and his accomplice started assaulting the doctor, who was later admitted to Kottarakkara taluk hospital. Reportedly, the president and a man named Kanjiravila Ajayan phoned the hospital superintendent later and threatened to go ahead with the complaint.

Strike, OP boycott

"The doctors at Sasthamcotta taluk hospital will go on a strike and boycott OP until the culprits are arrested under the Hospital Protection Act," said KGMOA president Dr. Reena and secretary Dr. Roshan Raj.

They said the association would launch district-wide protests if there was delay in arresting the accused who was allegedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital to avert arrest.