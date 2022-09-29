Atrocities against women on the rise in in Wayanad, says panel

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
September 29, 2022 20:31 IST

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi holding a sitting at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala State Women's Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has stressed the need for stepping up action in the wake of the rising number of atrocities against women in Wayanad district.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday after attending an adalat, Ms. Sathidevi said the number of cases pertaining to domestic violence and abuse at workplaces had gone up considerably in the district.

The panel also received complaints that many government and private establishments in the district were yet to set up grievance redressal systems as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), she said.

Such systems should be put in place in government and private establishments in a time-bound manner, she added.

Thirty-six cases came up at the sitting of which 10 were settled. As many as 21 cases will be heard at the next sitting of the panel.

