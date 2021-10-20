Assembly mourns victims of rain-triggered calamities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 October 2021 23:17 IST

CM promises all help to relatives of the deceased

The Assembly on Wednesday condoled the deaths of men, women and children in the rain-induced landslips and floods which ravaged parts of the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a united stand in tackling the crisis and extending the much-needed support to the kin of the deceased. While lives lost cannot be replaced, the Government will not abandon the families of the deceased, he said.

Given the forecast for heavy rainfall this week, the government is continuously monitoring the weather situation, Mr. Vijayan said and touched upon the steps taken for the controlled release of water from dams in anticipation of increased inflow into reservoirs. The torrential rain that triggered landslips and floods was totally unexpected. Rather than delve into the particulars now, this is the time to offer support to the affected communities and stand by them, he said.

Oppn. demand

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) demanded that the Government examine whether there were lapses or shortcomings in the weather forecast and disaster management mechanisms. The Government should also examine whether the rescue operations were delayed, K. Babu of the Congress, who spoke on behalf of Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, said. The UDF extended its support to the Government's disaster management efforts.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh led the Assembly in condoling the deaths.