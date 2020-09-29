Assembly failed to honour Thomas: K.C. Joseph

29 September 2020 18:32 IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader K.C. Joseph, MLA, has taken strong exception to the “failure” on the part of the Legislative Assembly to honour the memory of Kerala Congress (M) late leader C.F. Thomas, MLA.

In a letter to Legislature Secretary, Mr. Joseph, who is the deputy leader of the Congress parliamentary party, said convention demanded that in the event of the death of a sitting legislator, the government display his or her photograph prominently in the Assembly Hall and MLA hostel till the funeral is over.

Advertising

Advertising

Thomas had served the House for 40 years as a lawmaker. When he died, the Assembly authorities claimed that they could not find a photograph of his.

Later, on receiving Mr. Joseph’s letter, they placed a photograph of Thomas on a plastic chair, the Congress leader’s office said.