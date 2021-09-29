Assault on minor: man convicted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 September 2021 00:53 IST

A 61-year-old man was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a fast-track court here on Tuesday in connection with case a sexual assault against a minor girl that had occurred in his house three years ago.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan sentenced Jagnayak S.S., a freelance researcher, who hails from Kinavoor in Kudappanakunnu, after he was found guilty of the crime that occurred in 2018.

Jagnayak was the second accused of the particular case that had been registered by the Mannanthala police. The family of the victim, who was then 17 years old, had then taken the ground floor of his house on rent. Besides Jagnayak, his family and servant Antony, the prime accused, resided on the first floor of the same building. According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., Antony sexually assaulted the victim on multiple instances between between January 1 and 8, 2018. While the victim and her parents complained to the Jagnayak, he initially attempted to downplay the issue.

The first accused had died during the course of the trial. The then Mannanthala police Sub Inspector J. Rakesh had submitted the charge-sheet.