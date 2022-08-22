On this 2-km stretch, art is in abundance

Artists painting murals as part of creating an art street at Maravanthuruth, Kottayam | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maravanthuruth, a lake-side village in Kottayam that had opened the first water street for tourists in the State, will soon open a two kilometre-long art street, with an array of murals splashed across its concrete canvases. As part of a three-day painting camp organised at the village here, about 50 artists invaded the street and left their stamp on compound walls and houses, adding colour and vivacity by tonnes.

According to K. Rupesh Kumar, coordinator, Responsible Tourism Mission, Kerala, the art street seeks to activate public space in ways that are reflective of local identity and aspirations. “The street, which seeks to beautify the dreary facades and to weave a commentary on its transformation, will also feature the activities, ecology, and heritage of the village,” he said.

3-month project

The three-month project is being envisaged as an alternative tourism development activity, in which artists are mobilised for free through Captains Social Foundation, a youth-led social enterprise. The local residents too offer assistance and feedback .

ADVERTISEMENT

On completion of the project, the street will cover all genres of contemporary art that are typically found in such art-scapes. Street walks and storytelling trails will follow, added Mr. Kumar.

Straight to water street

K.B. Rema, president of the local body, said the next phase of the project would be completed through another camp to be held in the last week of September. “It’s going to be incredible to walk into this space, which takes you straight to the point where the water street begins,” she said.

Development of Maravanthuruth as a rural destination is being implemented under the STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism) project of the State government. In May this year, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened a water street in the village, which connects about 15 canals and three river stretches.