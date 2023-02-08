Archaeology dept. set to launch survey in Attappady

February 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The State Archaeology department is set to launch an extensive archaeological survey in Attappady, a vast stretch of tribal land presumed to have had a mature, ancient civilization.

Several stone tools, inhabited caves, menhirs, cists or burial chambers, stone circles, burial urns, black and red ware pottery, terracotta images, stone carvings, and granite inscriptions were discovered from different places in Attappady during separate explorations.

However, no comprehensive study has been done in Attappady to ascertain the archaeological significance of the region. State Archaeology department Director E. Dinesan told The Hindu that the month-long comprehensive survey would document the archaeological importance of Attappady.

All archaeological sites, remains, and relics will be marked and documented during the survey. “We are not going to collect any materials. This will be a basic data collection to document the region,” said Mr. Dinesan.

Athira R. Pillai, a curator with the Archaeology department, will lead a 22-member survey team. The team will be split into three or four groups and will start exploring the region from February 17.

Minister for Archaeology Ahammed Devarakovil will inaugurate the survey by launching a two-day training session for the participants at Agali, Attappady, on Tuesday.

Apart from officials from the Archaeology department, researchers in anthropology, history, and social science will be part of the survey team. “We expect the survey to be completed in one month. But considering the topography of the region, the survey may take more days,” said Mr. Dinesan.

Once the survey is done, the Archaeology department will consider other options, including conservation and further explorations for specialised research.

Several archaeological discoveries were made from different places along the banks of the rivers Bhavani, Siruvani, and Kodumkara Pallam. However, many of the prehistoric remains were damaged by the local people, unaware of the region’s ancient past.

“No one has seriously bothered to study the history of Attappady. This tribal land, known only for its penury, exploitation, and land-grabbing, has had a marvelous civilization to boast. Innumerable relics were found from both sides of the rivers flowing through Attappady,” said A.D. Manikandan, who conducted a study among the tribespeople of Attappady as part of his doctoral research in Economics.

A large collection of megalithic pottery, particularly russet-coated painted wares, was found in different parts of Attappady in recent years. “Nowhere in Kerala have we found such a huge collection of russet-coated painted wares,” said K. Krishnaraj, officer in-charge of the Pazhassi Raja Archaeological Museum, Kozhikode, who examined different sites at Anakkatti, Vattilakki, Agali, and Nattakkallu in Attappady last year.