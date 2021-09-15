APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s first BArch batch records 68.51% pass

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 21:01 IST

A total of 272 graduates qualify. The batch, the first semester of which began in September 2016, encompassed 10 semesters of study and work experience

The first Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) batch under the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has recorded a pass percentage of 68.51, with 272 graduates qualifying.

The batch, the first semester of which began in September 2016, encompassed 10 semesters of study and work experience. The final-semester examinations was attended by 397 students from eight colleges.

Devika S. Rajesh, Sandra Srikanth and Nasneen Najeeb of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, bagged the top three positions with cumulative grade point averages (CGPA) of 8.87, 8.83 and 8.79 respectively. Government Engineering College, Thrissur, led in terms of both pass percentage (87.5%) and academic performance index (6.79). TKM College of Engineering, Kollam (79.49% and 6.20) and Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram (73.68% and 5.54) occupied the next positions.

(The academic performance index is calculated using the average grade and pass percentage of successful students in each college.)

A total of 415 students were admitted in the first batch. Eighteen among them were ineligible to take the tenth-semester examinations. As many as 194 out of the 272 graduates are female students. Out of the 26 students from the SC/ST category, 10 have successfully completed the course.

Digital certificates

Students who have cleared the course will receive their provisional and grade cards digitally with the e-signature of the Controller of Examinations before September 17.

The digital certificates can be downloaded from the students’ portal. Applications for the degree certificates will be accepted within 10 days, an official release said.