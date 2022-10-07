Anti-drug campaign organised in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

Playwright Ibrahim Vengara has said that those who crave alcohol and drugs are drawing death.

He was delivering the keynote speech at an anti-drug campaign organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Kannur Pallikunnu Government Higher Secondary School as part of the Gandhi Jayanthi Week celebrations, on Friday.

“Youngsters are nowadays ensnared by easy availability of alcohol and drugs,” he said.

Inaugurating the campaign, Kadannappally Ramachandran, MLA, said a drug-free society was the need of the hour. He also inaugurated the Gandhi Smriti photo exhibition and an anti-drug awareness exhibition. The district-level poster release of the State government’s ‘Laharivimukta Keralam’ campaign was also held on the occasion.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, presided over the function. District Collector S. Chandrasekhar was the chief guest. District Mental Health Programme clinical psychologist Keerthi S. Babu, Excise Preventive Officer M. Rajeevan, District Information Officer E.K. Padmanabhan, and Assistant Education Officer Vinod Master were present.