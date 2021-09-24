Anchal bypass work to be expedited

KOLLAM

24 September 2021

Road will put an end to traffic congestion in town, says Riyas

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the construction works of Anchal bypass will be completed in a time-bound manner. He was visiting Anchal-Ayur road and Anchal bypass here on Friday. The Minister said steps had been taken to expedite the construction of the bypass, a long-standing demand of the residents. “With the completion of the road, the traffic congestion in the town will come to an end,” he added. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned ₹123.37 crore for the construction of Anchal bypass and renovation of Ayur-Anchal road.

The State highway from Ayur to Agasthyakode will be developed with a width of 10 metres as part of the renovation. Drains, footpath, a new bridge parallel to Vattaman bridge, bus shelter, railing, street lights and road safety measures will be part of the project. The new Anchal bypass road will be made four-lane with drains on both sides. The project also includes railing, landscaping, installation of street lights and construction of bus shelters. While pipe culverts will be constructed at various locations, box culvert will come up at one point. The Minister was accompanied by P.S. Supal, MLA; Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran; grama panchayat president S. Baiju; Idamulakkal grama panchayat president Suja Surendran; district panchayat member Ambika Kumari; and Public Works Department officials.

