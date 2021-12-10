Analysis | Sadiqali Shihab Thangal emerges as de facto supremo of IUML

10 December 2021 14:33 IST

Party’s Malappuram district president is slowly preparing to take on mantle of State president from ailing brother

With the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organising a huge rally in Kozhikode in protest against the decision of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government on Waqf Board appointments on Thursday, the party’s Malappuram district president Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal is slowly preparing to take on the mantle of State president from his ailing brother Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

In a deftly crafted extempore before a 40,000 crowd, the Thangal has been able to tangibly drive home the twin objectives of the protest rally. If one was to send a message across to the CPI(M) leadership that the ruling party cannot create a wedge between party and religious leaders, the other was to a section of the party-backed Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema leaders to let them know the IUML is the real boss in the public sphere.

Previously, any State Government or even the Centre interacted with religious leaders channelised through the IUML. “However the CPI(M), for getting political mileage, has been indulging in its game plan to eliminate the upper hand of the IUML. Yesterday’s rally proved that it won’t work,” the Thangal told The Hindu on Friday.

Right from its previous tenure, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has been attempting to woo the Samastha leaders, including its president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and its general secretary K. Alikutty Musliyar, by engaging directly with them on issues concerning the Muslim community.

“May be a section of the Samastha leaders show an inclination to these gestures. But they will not fall into the trap of the CPI(M). Besides, it is the IUML that has a say in electoral politics and presenting issues in the Assembly or Parliament,” the Thangal avowed.

The 55-year-old scion of the Thangal family has been actively involved in the party affairs ever since his brother was out of action due to ill-health. He confidently and courageously intervened when Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, son of Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, raised allegations against party national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, for the alleged financial mess in Chandrika daily, the party organ.

In his earlier stint as State president of the Muslim Youth League for five years, the Thangal has undertaken several campaigns to bring about changes in the organisational apparatus.”

The leadership has reviewed the poor performance in some of the segments in the Assembly polls. It is because of the IUML that minority communalism is not getting a foothold in the State. The party has devised strategies to counter the mounting menace posed by communal elements within the community in the southern parts of the State,” he said.