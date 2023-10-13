ADVERTISEMENT

Anaesthetist suspended on charge of taking bribe

October 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

An anaesthetist at the Kasaragod General Hospital was suspended from service on charge of accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 from a patient for expediting his surgery.

As per an order issued by the Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, he has been suspended from service subject to disciplinary action with retrospective effect from October 3, 2023 under sub-rule 10 of the KCS (CC&A) Rules, 1960. Meanwhile he will be eligible for subsistence allowance.

The anaesthetist was caught accepting the bribe by a Vigilance team at his residence at Nullipady, Kasaragod.

