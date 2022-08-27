Amit Shah, CMs to attend Southern Zonal Council meet

Dignitaries invited to boat race in Alappuzha

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 27, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Ministers of southern States and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Anadaman and Nicobar islands will participate in the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting beginning here on September 3.

The 30th council meeting is being hosted and chaired by Kerala. The meeting provides a platform for discussions on Centre- state relations and relations between the member States.

The dignitaries attending the meeting will be invited to a special cultural programme in connection with the Onam festival celebrations on September 2. The roads in the capital city and the stretch from Manacaud to Kovalam will be illuminated as part of the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official pressnote issued here said Mr.Shah and other Chief ministers attending the meet had also been invited to view the Nehru Trophy Boat race in Alappuzha on September 4.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app