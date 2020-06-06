All-party meetings to be held to tackle COVID-19 spread: Minister

KALPETTA

An all-party meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Friday decided to convene similar meetings at constituency and grama panchayat levels to adopt steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and address eventualities related to natural calamities.

Addressing the meet, Mr. Saseendran said preventive steps should be intensified against the spread of the pandemic as the number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the State after a considerable increase in the inflow of people from abroad and other States. Hence, a collective attempt of the public, irrespective of political differences, was the need of the hour, he added.

The government would ensure digital facilities to all students, especially those in remote tribal hamlets, in the district for online classes, said the Minister.

The district administration had adopted steps to tackle natural calamities during the monsoon, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla. Incident response system had been set up in the district and taluk headquarters for the purpose, she added. Civic bodies in the district had also drafted disaster management projects.

MLAs O.R. Kelu, C.K. Saseendran and I.C. Balakrishnan, District Police Chief R. Ilango and representatives of various political parties attended the meet.