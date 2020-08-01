Alappuzha has 65 new cases, 100 recoveries

Alappuzha

01 August 2020 23:36 IST

46 get through local transmission

The district reported an increase in COVID-19 positive cases and recoveries on Saturday.

While 65 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 100 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease made a full recovery.

The 65 fresh cases include 46 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, three cases with unknown sources of infection and a health worker.

Eight persons who came from abroad and seven from other States also tested positive for the virus.

From Cherthala

Of the total contact cases, at least 23 cases were reported from Cherthala taluk, including 11 from Kadakarappally, five from Kuthiathode, three from Arthunkal, two from Cherthala and one each from Panavally and Pattanakkad.

Six people each from Alappuzha and Chettikkad, two each from Katoor, Punnapra and Thekkekara and one person from Mararikulam, Pathirappally, Pallippad, Karuvatta and Ambalappuzha also contracted the disease through contact on Saturday.

Sources of infection of a 63-year-old man native of Alappuzha, a 38-year-old man hailing from Purakkad and a 79-year-old woman from Muhamma are untraceable.

The health worker hailing from Alappuzha who was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2 is an employee of a private hospital in Kozhikode.

ITBP personnel

The 100 recoveries include 12 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at Nooranad and 54 who contracted the disease through contact. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 699.

Meanwhile, disease control and prevention measures have been tightened at Leprosy sanatorium at Nooranad after a person was diagnosed with COVID-19.

R. Rajesh, MLA, said that steps were taken to place all inmates in isolation.

Mr. Rajesh said that so far 84 antigen and 51 RT-PCR tests had been conducted at the Leprosy sanatorium.