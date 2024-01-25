ADVERTISEMENT

AIPC launches One Life to combat drug abuse at Kollam 

January 25, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) launched One Life, an initiative to combat drug abuse at a function here on Wednesday.

The website of the initiative and toll-free number were jointly inaugurated by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, and S.S Lal, State president, AIPC.

While Aswathy Anand, clinical psychologist, talked about the problems associated with substance abuse, former DGP Rishiraj Singh explained various legal implications and methods to combat the use of drugs. He also distributed the prizes of the essay competition on ‘Impact of drugs on the young generation’ conducted as part of the event.

A tribute to the late Oommen Chandy was paid during the event by handing over the book released by the AIPC titled Oommen Chandy Oru Nishkama Karmayogi.

