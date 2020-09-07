Aided colleges under MGU continue to appoint principals in violation of norms

KOCHI

07 September 2020 19:39 IST

University Vice Chancellor to convene online meeting of principals soon

The practice by a section of private, aided colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University of designating a faculty member of their choice as drawing and disbursing officer enjoying the powers of the principal continues in spite of an order issued in March this year.

An order issued by the Syndicate on March 17 had pointed out that such persons were found misusing the powers vested in a principal approved by the varsity as per the regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The varsity had asked college managers to appoint the senior-most faculty member as the principal-in-charge till the process of appointing a principal as per the UGC regulations is completed.

However, senior-most teachers eligible for the post pointed out that the managements often appointed junior teachers or persons of their choice as the principal in-charge. Despite reminders, neither the management nor the varsity had taken any steps to rectify the anomaly, they said.

Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas said certain managements were protecting their interests by entrusting the powers of principal to a faculty member designated as drawing and disbursing officer. “We have made it clear that no approvals will be given to the appointment of principals that fail to meet the norms under the Academic Performance Indicator score as per the UGC regulations,” he said.

Stating that there would be no dilution in quality, Mr. Thomas said the managements would be directed to strictly follow the UGC regulations on selection of principals.

On why the varsity was yet to take action against managements that had not complied with the order issued on March 17, the Vice Chancellor said that he would soon convene an online meeting of principals to resolve the issue.

The varsity had said that private, aided colleges needed to speed up the process of getting approval for the appointment of principals done as per the UGC regulations.