Aid for children orphaned by COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 June 2021 21:56 IST

The Department for Women and Child Development has issued an order announcing financial aid for children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19.

Children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 or whose one parent had earlier died and the remaining parent died due to COVID-19 are eligible for the aid.

Advertising

Advertising

An amount of ₹2,000 will be deposited monthly in a joint account of the child and his or her current guardian until the child turns 18.

A fixed deposit of ₹3 lakh will also be opened in the name of the child. The educational expense of the child till graduation-level will be paid from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief fund.

The Finance Department will have to sanction the additional amount required for this purpose. The government has identified 74 children who have been orphaned during the pandemic.