Agriculture innovators’ meet to be held online

Kalpetta

19 November 2020 22:51 IST

M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in association with the Department of Science and Technology will organise a rural agriculture innovators’ meet online in the first week of February, 2021.

Pest management

The meet envisages to address issues such as pest and disease management, man-animal conflict, nutrient management and irrigation, according to organisers. For details, contact- 04936 204477 or 9388020650.

