African swine flu: over 500 pigs to be culled in Kasaragod

January 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The rapid response team (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department is gearing up to cull over 500 pigs on Friday after African swine flu was confirmed in a private farm at Katukukke in Enmakaje gram panchayat in Kasaragod.

The team visited the farm and collected samples on January 4 following the death of several pigs. The samples were sent to the virology lab in Bhopal where the disease was confirmed, said a senior official of the department.

He added that veterinarian Alwin Vyas and livestock inspector K.R. Unnikrishnan from Kannur would lead the culling process. The area will be under surveillance for three months.

Additional District Magistrate A.K. Ramendran said preventive measures would be taken on an emergency basis to prevent the spread of the disease.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease found in domestic and wild pigs. It can spread through direct contact or otherwise. At the same time, it is not transmitted to humans.

Mr. Ramendran said slaughter of pigs and sale of meat had been banned within 10 km of the epicentre. The Fire department will decontaminate the area once the culling is complete. Enmakaje grama panchayat, police, and the Fire and Rescue Services department will provide all support to the RRT members, he added.

The Kasaragod Revenue Divisional Officer would coordinate the activities, Mr. Ramendran said.