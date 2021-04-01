Additional coaches on trains

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 April 2021

Railways have augmented additional coaches on daily special trains for the convenience of reserved passengers.

The 06649 Mangaluru Junction-Nagercoil Junction daily special has been permanently augmented with one second class general coach. The same will be applicable to 06650 Nagercoil Junction- Mangaluru Junction daily special from April 2.

The 06101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Junction daily special will be permanently augmented with two second class sleeper coaches from April 2. The same will be applicable to 06102 Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore daily special from April 3.

The 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Junction daily special and the 06301 Shoranur Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special will be permanently augmented with three second class chair car coaches each from April 5.