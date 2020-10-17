Actor rape case: WCC urges CM to intervene

17 October 2020 18:35 IST

Concern at move to shift trial to another court

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end the inordinate delay in ensuring justice for the victim in the actor rape case.

In a social media post on Saturday, the WCC termed the news that the prosecution has moved the court to stop the proceedings and shift the trial to another court fearing that the survivor will not get fair trial and justice as ‘shocking.' It is learnt that the Special Public Prosecutor believed that the court was highly biased, said the Collective.

The WCC pointed out that “it was a tragedy to sow uncertainties in a case where our colleague remains waiting for justice to be delivered in the case reported three years back. We request the Chief Minister and the society to intervene and put an end to this deadlock. It's not the responsibility of the government alone to resolve the inordinate delay in getting justice. We remind everyone that it's the responsibility of all who are concerned about the future of the girls and women in the country,” it said.

According to the police, the first six accused in the case abducted the actor and sexually assaulted her in a moving car. Actor Dileep, the eighth accused, is facing conspiracy charges in the case.