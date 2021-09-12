Active pool dips further as 29,710 more recover

Thiruvananthapuram

12 September 2021 20:48 IST

20,240 more test positive, TPR at 17.51%

The State reported 20,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 1,15,575 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 17.51% on the day.

The active case pool showed a significant dip on Sunday, with the number of patients going down from 2,31,792 to 2,22,255 , with the State reporting more recoveries than new cases for the past few days. The number of persons reported to have recovered on Sunday was 29,710.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 22,551 with the State adding 67 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official toll on Sunday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals has been fluctuating but it dipped from 2,352 patients on Saturday to 2,293 patients on Sunday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dipped from 1,006 to 968 on the day.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped below 2,000 to 1,993, while the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection has been dipping steadily for the past four days and stands at 30,554.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 43,75,431 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,572 cases, followed by Thrissur 2,451, Thiruvananthapuram 1,884, Kozhikode 1,805, Kottayam 1,780, Kollam 1,687, Palakkad 1,644, Malappuram 1,546, Kannur 1,217, Alappuzha 1,197, Idukki 825, Pathanamthitta 779, Wayanad 566 and Kasaragod 287.