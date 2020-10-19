ACSM finishes modernisation project

ALAPPUZHA

19 October 2020 19:29 IST

With the modernisation, 100 more would get jobs

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan announced the completion of a project for modernisation and expansion of the Alleppey Cooperative Spinning Mills (ACSM), Kareelakulangara, on Monday.

“The spinning sector had collapsed due to various reasons. But the LDF government, through hard work, has been able to revive the sector. The government will initiate steps to make cotton available at reasonable rates,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that with the modernisation of the ACSM, at least 100 more people would get jobs. The production capacity of the ACSM had been increased by 20%.

As part of the modernisation and expansion of the ACSM, the spindle capacity has been increased to 25,200 by installing state-of- the-art technology machines. More than 13,000 spindles have been newly installed. The mill is now able to produce best quality yarn in combed and carded, single and doubled form. The project was implemented at a cost of ₹34 crore with assistance from the National Cooperative Development Corporation and State government.

The mill commenced commercial production in October 1999 with 6,048 spindles. Another 6,048 spindles were installed in December 2011.

U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat vice president Mani Viswanath, Spinning Mill chairman M. A. Aliyar and others attended the function.