Accused in tree-felling cases small holders, HC told

Kochi

04 August 2021 20:41 IST

Kingpins in police custody: govt.

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a large number of accused in various cases registered by the Forest Department in connection with tree-felling were farmers and small landholders, including members of the Scheduled Tribes, who were duped to part with the trees on their properties.

The government further submitted that the investigation had revealed that only bailable offences could be invoked against them.

The submission was made when a writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the tree-felling on forestland in Wayanad came up for hearing.

The government, in a statement, pointed out that the kingpins of the tree-felling cases, Roji Augustine and two others, had been arrested and were in the custody of the police.

The government submitted that the investigation was being conducted properly without any lethargic approach or leaving room for any suspicion. Each and every aspect of the case would be thoroughly probed.